All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine discusses situation at front and defence cooperation with United States

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 10 August 2023, 18:25

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States discussed the situation at the front and defence cooperation via videoconference.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The conversation was attended by representatives of the military and political leadership of Ukraine and the United States.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, thanked the United States for its significant assistance to Ukraine at all levels, which is vital for the Ukrainian army and people.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the commanders of the operational and strategic groups of troops briefed the American side on the current situation at the front, emphasising the offensive actions by the Ukrainian troops in important areas.

The meeting focused on the key needs of the Defence Forces, as well as the need to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure from Russian air attacks.

The President’s Office notes that "the U.S. representatives expressed their great respect for the heroism of the Ukrainian people and assured that U.S. support for Ukraine would continue for as long as it takes".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: