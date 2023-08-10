All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine discusses situation at front and defence cooperation with United States

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 10 August 2023, 18:25

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States discussed the situation at the front and defence cooperation via videoconference.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The conversation was attended by representatives of the military and political leadership of Ukraine and the United States.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, thanked the United States for its significant assistance to Ukraine at all levels, which is vital for the Ukrainian army and people.

Advertisement:

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the commanders of the operational and strategic groups of troops briefed the American side on the current situation at the front, emphasising the offensive actions by the Ukrainian troops in important areas.

The meeting focused on the key needs of the Defence Forces, as well as the need to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure from Russian air attacks.

The President’s Office notes that "the U.S. representatives expressed their great respect for the heroism of the Ukrainian people and assured that U.S. support for Ukraine would continue for as long as it takes".

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: