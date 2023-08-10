Ukraine discusses situation at front and defence cooperation with United States

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States discussed the situation at the front and defence cooperation via videoconference.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The conversation was attended by representatives of the military and political leadership of Ukraine and the United States.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, thanked the United States for its significant assistance to Ukraine at all levels, which is vital for the Ukrainian army and people.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the commanders of the operational and strategic groups of troops briefed the American side on the current situation at the front, emphasising the offensive actions by the Ukrainian troops in important areas.

The meeting focused on the key needs of the Defence Forces, as well as the need to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure from Russian air attacks.

The President’s Office notes that "the U.S. representatives expressed their great respect for the heroism of the Ukrainian people and assured that U.S. support for Ukraine would continue for as long as it takes".

