Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia

Several explosions rang out in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 13-14 August.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster, on Telegram

Details: Suspilne reported about the first explosion in Zaporizhzhia at around 02:20, and 5 minutes after that, they wrote about repeated explosions.

Previously, Ukraine’s Air Force warned civilians about the threat of Russian ballistic missile use in the city.

An air-raid warning is ongoing in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

