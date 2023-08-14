Germany is not ready to confiscate Russian An-124 Ruslan aircraft in favour of Ukraine

Canada has begun the process of confiscating one Russian An-124 Ruslan plane in favour of Ukraine, but Germany still does not have an official position on this matter.

Details: The article says that a total of four Russian An-124 transport aircraft belonging to the Volga-Dnepr private company are "stuck" in Western countries: one in Canada, three in Germany.

It was revealed by the sources of European Pravda that in April of current year the leadership of the Antonov state company appealed to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry with a request to find a mechanism for confiscation of Russian aircraft in Leipzig, because at that time even German law enforcement agencies did not have an official stance on this issue.

Unlike Canada, Germany has not yet developed laws to confiscate Russian assets and transfer them to Ukraine. At the same time, the European Union has not imposed sanctions against Volga-Dnepr.

