All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


BBN Airlines passenger plane accidentally flies through closed Ukrainian airspace

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 14 August 2023, 19:39

A plane belonging to the Turkish BBN Airlines company flew through the closed airspace of Ukraine on 25 July, deviating from its course.

Source: Norwegian national broadcaster NRK, citing data from the aircraft tracking service Flightradar24.

Quote: "Several tourists unknowingly flew through the war-torn Ukraine on their way to a holiday destination in Türkiye," the message said.

Details: The plane was flying from Oslo, Norway, to Antalya, Türkiye. Two hours into the flight, the aircraft veered off course and passed between the border of Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi oblasts of Ukraine. The plane then entered Romanian airspace.

Advertisement:

The company explained that the plane changed course due to an approaching storm.

The European Severe Weather Database confirms the storm reports.

The route in the image below, posted by Flightradar24, is based on data the aircraft broadcasts in real-time.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The image illustrates that the chartered aircraft flew from northeastern Hungary into the no-fly zone of Ukraine.

 

BBN Airlines reports that an internal investigation into the incident has been launched.

Background: Ukraine's airspace has been closed since 24 February 2022, the first day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:18
New Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: