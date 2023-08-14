BBN Airlines passenger plane accidentally flies through closed Ukrainian airspace

A plane belonging to the Turkish BBN Airlines company flew through the closed airspace of Ukraine on 25 July, deviating from its course.

Source: Norwegian national broadcaster NRK, citing data from the aircraft tracking service Flightradar24.

Quote: "Several tourists unknowingly flew through the war-torn Ukraine on their way to a holiday destination in Türkiye," the message said.

Details: The plane was flying from Oslo, Norway, to Antalya, Türkiye. Two hours into the flight, the aircraft veered off course and passed between the border of Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi oblasts of Ukraine. The plane then entered Romanian airspace.

The company explained that the plane changed course due to an approaching storm.

The European Severe Weather Database confirms the storm reports.

The route in the image below, posted by Flightradar24, is based on data the aircraft broadcasts in real-time.

The image illustrates that the chartered aircraft flew from northeastern Hungary into the no-fly zone of Ukraine.

BBN Airlines reports that an internal investigation into the incident has been launched.

Background: Ukraine's airspace has been closed since 24 February 2022, the first day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

