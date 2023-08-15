Border of Steel members blind another Russian "eye of Mordor"

Ukrainian border guards from the Offensive Guard’s Border of Steel brigade have destroyed a Russian long-range visual surveillance system Murom-M in the east of Ukraine.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "While working on the Kharkiv front, Border of Steel soldiers have detected and destroyed another long-range visual surveillance complex Murom-M of the Russians.

A kamikaze drone of the Ukrainian border guards fulfilled its task quickly and efficiently."

Details: Ivan Shevtsov, spokesperson of the Border of Steel brigade, stated that this is the second Murom-M system destroyed in the last seven days.

