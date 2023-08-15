US launches campaign in support of Ukraine, aimed at Trump's associates

The non-governmental organisation Defending Democracy Together, which is critical of former US President Donald Trump, has launched a campaign calling on Republican lawmakers to continue supporting Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing the organisation's announcement at its site.

The Republicans for Ukraine campaign, which is worth two million dollars, involves broadcasting of video appeals from Republican voters who will call on US House of Representatives and Senate members to keep supporting Ukraine.

Advertising videos featuring more than 60 Republican supporters, many of whom have supported the party for decades, will be broadcast on cable and network television and on YouTube by the end of the year, the report says.

Defending Democracy Together adds that it will focus advertising efforts on the upcoming debate of candidates for the presidential election, which will be held in Wisconsin on 23 August.

"Too many of the party’s leaders seem to think there’s no penalty to be paid for standing against Ukrainian democracy and America’s role in supporting the fight for freedom," said Gunner Ramer, a spokesman for the organisation.

Defending Democracy Together describes itself as an "advocacy organisation created by lifelong Conservatives and Republicans." The organisation also opposed Trump in support of electoral rights.

The ad campaign comes amid growing concerns about declining support for Ukraine in the Republican Party, both in Congress and the 2024 election campaign.

Last week, US President Joe Biden asked Congress to submit a request to Congress to allocate more than US$22 billion by the end of the year to support Ukraine. This time it may be more difficult to approve funds than in previous cases.

