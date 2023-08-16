All Sections
Air Force downs 13 Shahed drones attacking port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 16 August 2023, 08:47
Air Force downs 13 Shahed drones attacking port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast

Air defence forces have shot down 13 Russian drones that attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts on the night of 15-16 August.

Source: Air Force Command

Quote: "Russian occupation forces attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast on the night of 15-16 August 2023 using Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

The Shahed drones were launched in several waves from the southeastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda).

Air Force assets and personnel in cooperation with Ukrainian Defence Forces air defence destroyed 13 enemy UAVs in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts."

Details: The Air Force noted that the local military administration would report on the effects caused by the unmanned aerial vehicles that were not destroyed.

Advertisement: