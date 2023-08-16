All Sections
Air Force downs 13 Shahed drones attacking port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 16 August 2023, 08:47
Air defence forces have shot down 13 Russian drones that attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts on the night of 15-16 August.

Source: Air Force Command

Quote: "Russian occupation forces attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast on the night of 15-16 August 2023 using Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

The Shahed drones were launched in several waves from the southeastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda).

Air Force assets and personnel in cooperation with Ukrainian Defence Forces air defence destroyed 13 enemy UAVs in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts."

Details: The Air Force noted that the local military administration would report on the effects caused by the unmanned aerial vehicles that were not destroyed.

