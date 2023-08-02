Shahed drones attack Kyiv: Air defence operates in city

Russian drones attack the city of Kyiv on the night of 1-2 August, and the air defence forces are operating to destroy them.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Popko: "Air defence is operating in the capital and the oblast. Stay in shelters until the all-clear."

Details: The Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones are attacking Kyiv from the south-west and north directions.

Advertisement:

An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast.

Background: Earlier, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian drones attacked Kyiv Oblast on the night of 1-2 August.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!