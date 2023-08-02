All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Armed Forces dislodge Russian forces from positions near Andriivka

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 2 August 2023, 09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces dislodge Russian forces from positions near Andriivka

Ukrainian defenders have dislodged entrenched Russian forces from positions south of Andriiivka, near Bakhmut.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "On the Bakhmut front, our [Ukrainian – ed.] troops continue to conduct offensive actions to the south of the city of Bakhmut. During the Defence Forces’ offensive actions, the enemy was forced to withdraw from positions in the area south of Andriivka, they unsuccessfully tried to regain lost positions north and west of Klishchiivka, as well as northwest of Kurdiumivka. Heavy fighting continues."

 
deepstate

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their positions.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russian forces are suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment. Meanwhile, Russian occupiers continue to resist strongly, redeploy units and troops, and deploy reserves.

Background: Commenting on the combat actions near the village of Andriivka, Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the Eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, specified that a possible liberation of this settlement will once again improve the tactical positioning of the Ukrainian forces and allow further advances with the goal of encirclement or driving out the Russian forces from the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: