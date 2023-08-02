Ukraine's Armed Forces dislodge Russian forces from positions near Andriivka

Ukrainian defenders have dislodged entrenched Russian forces from positions south of Andriiivka, near Bakhmut.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "On the Bakhmut front, our [Ukrainian – ed.] troops continue to conduct offensive actions to the south of the city of Bakhmut. During the Defence Forces’ offensive actions, the enemy was forced to withdraw from positions in the area south of Andriivka, they unsuccessfully tried to regain lost positions north and west of Klishchiivka, as well as northwest of Kurdiumivka. Heavy fighting continues."

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their positions.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russian forces are suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment. Meanwhile, Russian occupiers continue to resist strongly, redeploy units and troops, and deploy reserves.

Background: Commenting on the combat actions near the village of Andriivka, Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the Eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, specified that a possible liberation of this settlement will once again improve the tactical positioning of the Ukrainian forces and allow further advances with the goal of encirclement or driving out the Russian forces from the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

