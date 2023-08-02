All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Armed Forces equipped with new Ukrainian-made FPV drone

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 2 August 2023, 13:28
Ukraine's Armed Forces equipped with new Ukrainian-made FPV drone

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has equipped the army with the tenth domestically-made mark of an FPV drone.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, on Facebook

Quote: "We have a small anniversary.

I am holding the 10th mark of the FPV drone, which is officially in service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Convincing performance characteristics and a new scale of production. The main thing is the saved lives of our soldiers.

Advertisement:
 

The necessary procedures were completed today by the relevant commission at the Department of Military and Technical Policy, Development of Weapons and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. And then, my order comes.

This is the result of the joint work, for which I want to thank my colleague Mykhailo Fedorov, the Army of Drones [initiative], the manufacturing company, and all specialists involved in the process."

Details: Reznikov clarified that this FPV drone, like other marks, is assembled in Ukraine, but mainly from foreign components.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The minister says that the next level is to produce the main components in Ukraine and ensure diversification to guarantee the independence and stability of the army supply under any circumstances.

Reznikov noted that the ministry has already adopted more than 30 models of UAVs of various types – reconnaissance, attack, kamikaze drones and barrage ammunition – in 15 months. Production of ammunition for UAVs has been officially created on a separate basis, too.

Quote: "All this is tested on the battlefield by our soldiers, and it's being modernised. Unification will take place gradually.

Now we are acting as flexibly as possible so that all capable teams of developers and manufacturers have the opportunity to prove themselves...

We will not demonstratively build a factory the size of a stadium. At least not now. We will find an asymmetric solution; the enemy will feel it on the battlefield."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: