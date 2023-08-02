Ukraine's Armed Forces equipped with new Ukrainian-made FPV drone

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has equipped the army with the tenth domestically-made mark of an FPV drone.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, on Facebook

Quote: "We have a small anniversary.

I am holding the 10th mark of the FPV drone, which is officially in service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Convincing performance characteristics and a new scale of production. The main thing is the saved lives of our soldiers.

The necessary procedures were completed today by the relevant commission at the Department of Military and Technical Policy, Development of Weapons and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. And then, my order comes.

This is the result of the joint work, for which I want to thank my colleague Mykhailo Fedorov, the Army of Drones [initiative], the manufacturing company, and all specialists involved in the process."

Details: Reznikov clarified that this FPV drone, like other marks, is assembled in Ukraine, but mainly from foreign components.

The minister says that the next level is to produce the main components in Ukraine and ensure diversification to guarantee the independence and stability of the army supply under any circumstances.

Reznikov noted that the ministry has already adopted more than 30 models of UAVs of various types – reconnaissance, attack, kamikaze drones and barrage ammunition – in 15 months. Production of ammunition for UAVs has been officially created on a separate basis, too.

Quote: "All this is tested on the battlefield by our soldiers, and it's being modernised. Unification will take place gradually.

Now we are acting as flexibly as possible so that all capable teams of developers and manufacturers have the opportunity to prove themselves...

We will not demonstratively build a factory the size of a stadium. At least not now. We will find an asymmetric solution; the enemy will feel it on the battlefield."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





