Ministry of Restoration reveals destination of grain destroyed in Russian attack on Izmail

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 17:44

Russia has destroyed grain that was awaited in Africa, China and Israel with its nighttime attack on the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Restoration, Development of Hromadas, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russians have launched attacks on grain silos and elevators – almost 40,000 tonnes of grain awaited in Africa, China, Israel, was damaged… The lives of hundreds of millions of people [are at stake]…In Ukraine, in Europe, in Africa. The lives of adults and children, the poor and the rich, of those who support the civilised world and of those who still, unfortunately, support Russia."

He stressed that the Ukrainian grain is irreplaceable for the world, and cannot be replaced by any other country in the near future.

"This is why the disruption of logistical links causes a shortage and price spikes that affect everyone in the world," Kubrakov added.

The port of Izmail suffered the most damage. The marine terminal and infrastructure belonging to the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company, a key Ukrainian cargo carrier on the Danube, have been damaged.

"These are the very ports that have formed the foundation of global food trade safety. Last night Russia attacked them with Iranian-made drones," Kubrakov stated.

"The world must resist. Attacks on Ukrainian ports are a threat to the world. We are capable of defending ourselves, our air defence forces know how to deploy armaments effectively. We need more of such armaments. Each air defence system equals a life saved. Speed and decisiveness is the fate of the strong," he added.

Background: Port and industrial infrastructure and a grain elevator were damaged as a result of a nighttime Russian drone attack on the south of Odesa Oblast on 1 August.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

