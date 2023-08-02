Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa Oblast: Russian forces damage marine terminal and Danube Shipping company building

Ukrainian port infrastructure has been damaged in a Russian Shahed-136 attack UAV strike on Odesa Oblast. The Russians have damaged a grain elevator and silos, and hit an administration building belonging to the Danube Shipping company and a marine terminal in the city of Izmail.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office; Operational Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "Air defence forces destroyed 11 Shahed-136 attack drones during a night strike in the south of Odesa Oblast."

Details: The Russians reportedly tried to destroy the port infrastructure on the Danube River. The attack severely damaged a grain elevator and silos, tanks of one of the cargo terminals, and production, storage and administrative buildings.

A three-storey Izmail Sea Commercial Port building also suffered significant damage.

The full extent of the damage is currently being established. Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the damage caused by the attack.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!