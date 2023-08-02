Zelenskyy holds meeting on security in Zakarpattia and meets with Hungarian community

On Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the security and social situation in Zakarpattia.

Quote: "Strategic border issues for the region. Relocation of business and creation of new jobs in different communities of the region is an important area of work. Facilities for the rehabilitation of our warriors are the right projects. Many initiatives to develop the economy of Zakarpattia – those opportunities that have not been used for decades."

Details: Zelenskyy said that "Zakarpattia will be one of the drivers of economic and social growth". Later in his evening address, he said that he was "finishing the day in Berehove", where he also met with the Hungarian community.

In Zakarpattia, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions, where he said that as of 2 August, 12 countries had already joined the G7 joint declaration on the so-called security guarantees for Ukraine.

