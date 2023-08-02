All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds meeting on security in Zakarpattia and meets with Hungarian community

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 2 August 2023, 21:24
Zelenskyy holds meeting on security in Zakarpattia and meets with Hungarian community
SCREENSHOT FROM ZELENSKYY’S VIDEO

On Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the security and social situation in Zakarpattia.

Source: Zelenskyy’s post

Quote: "Strategic border issues for the region. Relocation of business and creation of new jobs in different communities of the region is an important area of work. Facilities for the rehabilitation of our warriors are the right projects. Many initiatives to develop the economy of Zakarpattia – those opportunities that have not been used for decades."

Details: Zelenskyy said that "Zakarpattia will be one of the drivers of economic and social growth". Later in his evening address, he said that he was "finishing the day in Berehove", where he also met with the Hungarian community.

Background:

  • In Zakarpattia, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions, where he said that as of 2 August, 12 countries had already joined the G7 joint declaration on the so-called security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: