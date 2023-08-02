All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds meeting on security in Zakarpattia and meets with Hungarian community

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 2 August 2023, 21:24
Zelenskyy holds meeting on security in Zakarpattia and meets with Hungarian community
SCREENSHOT FROM ZELENSKYY’S VIDEO

On Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the security and social situation in Zakarpattia.

Source: Zelenskyy’s post

Quote: "Strategic border issues for the region. Relocation of business and creation of new jobs in different communities of the region is an important area of work. Facilities for the rehabilitation of our warriors are the right projects. Many initiatives to develop the economy of Zakarpattia – those opportunities that have not been used for decades."

Details: Zelenskyy said that "Zakarpattia will be one of the drivers of economic and social growth". Later in his evening address, he said that he was "finishing the day in Berehove", where he also met with the Hungarian community.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • In Zakarpattia, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions, where he said that as of 2 August, 12 countries had already joined the G7 joint declaration on the so-called security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: