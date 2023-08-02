All Sections
Zelenskyy: 12 countries join G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 August 2023, 19:54
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO FROM OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that as of 2 August, 12 countries have joined the Joint Declaration of the G7 on so-called security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy during the meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic institutions on 2 August

Quote from the president: "To date, 12 other partner countries have joined the Joint Declaration with the G7: Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Finland, Czechia and Sweden."

Details: Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine is starting work on bilateral agreements this week. The first state in this matter was the United States.

According to Zelenskyy, the other countries that could join the Joint Declaration will be discussed at a closed-door meeting.

The president also stated that in the second half of this year, the package of security guarantees for Ukraine "will become quite specific".

