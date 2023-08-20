Russians attack Kupiansk on Sunday morning, severely injuring man

The Russians attacked the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast at 07:00 on 20 August, injuring a man, and doctors are fighting to save his life.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: A civilian aged about 40 has been severely injured, and medics are currently trying to save his life.

Yesterday, a private residential building was damaged, and a fire started on the premises of a meat-processing plant.

A fire broke out in the local forest as a result of an attack on the village of Kruhliakivka in the Kupiansk district.

Four private residential buildings have been damaged in the settlement of Kozacha Lopan, and in the village of Cherneshchyna, a building belonging to an agricultural business has been damaged.

Warehouses and outbuildings belonging to civilian businesses have been severely damaged in an attack on the village of Oleksandrivka in the Bohodukhiv district.

Eleven private residences, a kindergarten, a guest house, a bakery and a church were damaged as a result of artillery attacks on the village of Vilcha in Chuhuiv district.

