"It's easier because we were together from the beginning". Story of triplets from National Guard who defended Kyiv Oblast

Bohdan, Andrii and Roman are triplets. They are 20 years old and have been serving in the National Guard for two and a half years.

The National Guard of Ukraine shared their story.

All three were born in Bukovyna, a region in Ukraine's west. They did their military service as part of the Chervona Kalyna brigade.

They found themselves in the middle of the events from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion. All three were part of mortar crews. Thanks to their training, they knew how to work with a 120 mm mortar.

Photo: National Guard of Ukraine

"For us, intensive combat actions began on 26 February. We were fighting for Vasylkiv (a town in Kyiv Oblast – ed.). Enemy aircraft, explosions and adrenaline… But we did not feel any panic. We had previously undergone combat training at two training fields, and we knew that if we were given a task, we would be able to carry it out," says Andrii.

He also added that the officers with combat experience added to their confidence.

The guys recollected the period when they fought for the town of Motyzhyn and the Zhytomyr highway. The occupiers were being pushed back kilometre by kilometre.

"When our unit went on the offensive in the morning, we, as a mortar crew, worked on enemy positions, and in the evening we took them. We saw things abandoned by the occupiers there – clothes and MREs. And most importantly, we got trophies. Often, it was ammunition, in particular, the MANPADS ammunition," Roman says.

Together, the three brothers liberated more than 20 settlements in Kyiv Oblast. And then they helped to equip positions in case of a new Russian attack on the capital.

"Of course, it's much easier for us in all situations because it was the three of us from the beginning. We have been through combat together and are glad to continue our service together," says Bohdan.

Background: Earlier, there was a story about a National Guard soldier who worked as a bodyguard and then became a professional soldier.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





