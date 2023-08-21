Russia tries to bring in experienced forces for battles in key areas – UK intelligence

A new military formation is likely to appear in Russia as the Kremlin tries to free up more experienced units for combat operations on key fronts, according to UK intelligence.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 21 August on X, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Russia is expanding its military structures in the face of wartime realities. One new formation is highly likely – the 18th Combined Arms Army (18 CAA)."

Details: Reportedly, this formation will likely be a merger and reinforcement of other units currently operating in Kherson Oblast, including the 22nd Army Corps, which is usually the Russian garrison in occupied Crimea.

UK intelligence analysts believe that the 18th Combined Arms Army will consist mostly of mobilised servicemen and will focus on defensive operations in the south of Ukraine.

"Russia likely aims to free up more experienced units to fight on key axes. There is a realistic possibility that this has led to the recent re-deployment of airborne forces from Kherson to the heavily contested Orikhiv sector," the UK Defence Intelligence review states.

Background:

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence reported that Ukraine's offensive in the south was successful, but Russia's in Kharkiv Oblast was not.

The Washington Post, referring to sources, reported that US Intelligence stated that Ukraine will not be able to achieve its key objective – the city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – in the course of counteroffensive operations.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!