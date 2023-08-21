All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Unknown people change place names on Open StreetMap maps in Moscow

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 21 August 2023, 11:39

On 21 August, unknown people changed some place names in Moscow on the maps of the non-profit web mapping project Open StreetMap.

The changes remain valid as of 11:00, 21 August.

The centre of Moscow has "suffered" the most.

In particular, the map now reads "Rouble [Russian national currency – ed.] is dead", "Rashka [a derogatory form of the name of Russia – ed.] is dying", "More than 250,000 dead Russians in the special military operation [this is how Russian authorities call their war against Ukraine – ed.]", "Putin has scr**ed up the country", etc.

Advertisement:

OSM positions itself as "a free geographic database updated and maintained by a community of volunteers".

OpenStreetMap uses the Wikipedia principle to create the map, meaning that every registered user can make changes to the map.

 
 
 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: