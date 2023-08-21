First stretch of water mains built after Kakhovka Power Plant explosion now in use

Photo from Ministry of Infrastructure

The first stretch of the water mains between Inhulets and Kriazheve was launched on Monday, 21 August, and will supply water to a quarter of Kryvyi Rih residents. The construction of this section of the water mains began on the third day after the Russian attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in June.

Details: The construction on this stretch of the water mains began three days after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. The Ihulets-Kriazheve section comprises four sub-sections; the remaining three will be launched in early autumn.

Besides the Inhulets-Kriazheve section, the water mains includes another two: Marhanets-Nikopol-Pokrov (40.9km) and Zaporizhzhia-Tomakivka-Marhanets (76.7km); the total length of the water mains is 150km.

To operate the Inhulets-Kriazheve section, water from the Inhulets River is being pumped to an underground pipeline. The water then flows through an open channel to the Pivdenne (South) Reservoir and is supplied to Kryvyi Rih residents. This process takes up to 10 days.

The Ministry of Infrastructure said that consulting engineers and independent technical supervisors will oversee the construction of each section to ensure transparency. Construction work continues around the clock. The project is being implemented by the State Agency for Reconstruction, with the assistance of local and regional authorities.

The Infrastructure Ministry said that nearly a million of Ukrainians are experiencing issues with water supply as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Tankers are used to deliver technical water to some areas, and people are forced to buy bottled drinking water.

Eventually, a comprehensive technical audit of the project documentation for the construction of all three sections of the water mains will be conducted with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

