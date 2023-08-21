All Sections
Ukrainian and Greek leaders discuss Black Sea grain exports amid Russian blockade

European PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 21:23

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have discussed the situation in the Black Sea region at the meeting in Athens on 21 August after Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal.

Source: Zelenskyy at the press conference, as reported by European Pravda

Zelenskyy remarked that Ukraine seeks the support of Greece to get a guarantee of shipping security from all its Black Sea ports, especially Odesa.

"Ukraine has created an alternative grain corridor in the Black Sea. It can operate but in order for its operation to be stable, the air shield needs to be strengthened," he explained.

Zelenskyy called upon Mitsotakis to make his contribution to the all-European security by helping Kyiv "protect Black Sea water area with air defence systems".

"I have suggested an option for this discussion, how this can be done.What is really important is that Greek companies are ready to partake in the transportation of the Ukrainian grain," Zelenskyy added.

Background: On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the grain deal and threatened the parties willing to continue the initiative without Russia with "risks". Moreover, Russia has started launching large-scale attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa and Danube ports.

Read also: "We Can Get Russia to Resume Its Participation in Grain Deal With Unified Voice." Column of EU Top Diplomat Josep Borrell

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.



