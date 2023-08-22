All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin claims Russia outpaces Germany and is now one of world's five largest economies

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 18:45

Russia has "entered the top five largest economies in the world" and "outpaced Germany in purchasing power parity", despite pessimistic forecasts.

Source: Russian President Putin, during a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects on 22 August

Quote: "By the end of 2022, Russia has <... > entered the top five largest economies in the world and, according to the World Bank, the Russian Federation came out ahead, outpacing the Federal Republic of Germany in terms of purchasing power parity, in terms of economy," Putin said.

At the same time, the President of the Russian Federation stressed that several months last year were extremely difficult for entrepreneurs and companies, but since the third quarter of 2022, economic growth has been taking place.

"Starting from the third quarter, economic growth has been noticeable in Russia, and now its pace is quite stable," he stressed.

Putin pointed to the need to continue the implementation of long-term plans until 2030.

Background: Last week, the media reported on rolling blackouts in Russia. In Dagestan, for example, local authorities stressed that modernization of power networks was necessary, since problems had not been solved for 30 years. However, as of today, there are no funds to implement this. 

Last week, the wholesale price of petrol in Russia has not only broken records numerous times, but also reached a historic high.

And this week, a number of Russian regions announced the absence of gasoline and diesel fuel at gas stations.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: