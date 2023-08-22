All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 22 August 2023, 20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has summarised his four visits to Western countries, indicating that he is returning to Ukraine with new agreements, enjoying political support.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A brief report on our activity these days. Four visits: Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, and Greece. Ukraine – Balkans Summit. Negotiations on the summit's sidelines with Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Moldova, and the president of the European Commission. We are coming home with new political support and new agreements."

Details: Zelenskyy says all these countries have confirmed the territorial integrity of Ukraine. In addition, Ukraine will receive aircraft, additional armoured vehicles and reinforced air defence.

Advertisement:

"The economy, our exports, European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Almost all meetings discussed the protection of export routes across the Black Sea and through the "solidarity corridors" on land. A very important agreement with Greece, for which I am especially grateful to the prime minister; it concerns Greece's readiness to take patronage over the reconstruction of our Odesa," the president said.

The head of state also thanked Luxembourg for joining the Group of Seven declarations on security guarantees.

"The overall result of these days is that Ukraine has become stronger," Zelenskyy added.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: