Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has summarised his four visits to Western countries, indicating that he is returning to Ukraine with new agreements, enjoying political support.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A brief report on our activity these days. Four visits: Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, and Greece. Ukraine – Balkans Summit. Negotiations on the summit's sidelines with Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Moldova, and the president of the European Commission. We are coming home with new political support and new agreements."

Details: Zelenskyy says all these countries have confirmed the territorial integrity of Ukraine. In addition, Ukraine will receive aircraft, additional armoured vehicles and reinforced air defence.

"The economy, our exports, European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Almost all meetings discussed the protection of export routes across the Black Sea and through the "solidarity corridors" on land. A very important agreement with Greece, for which I am especially grateful to the prime minister; it concerns Greece's readiness to take patronage over the reconstruction of our Odesa," the president said.

The head of state also thanked Luxembourg for joining the Group of Seven declarations on security guarantees.

"The overall result of these days is that Ukraine has become stronger," Zelenskyy added.

