Dutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 22:57

Dutch Defence Minister Kaisa Ollongren has visited Ukraine and presented Oleksii Reznikov, her Ukrainian colleague, with a model of an F-16 fighter jet.

Source: European Pravda

The minister captioned the photo with his Dutch colleague and the fighter model as follows: "The first F-16" has arrived in Ukraine from the Netherlands! The countdown to the big falconry has begun!"

The Defence Ministry reported that Ollongren and Reznikov discussed the situation at the front and military support for Ukraine during their meeting in Kyiv.

The Netherlands has already allocated about two billion euros for military and technical assistance to Ukraine.

"We are already helping with special equipment for mine clearance and will try to expand this assistance in the future. There is a solution to provide about a thousand portable charges for remote mine clearance, which can make passages in engineering barriers," said Ollongren.

In the context of the F-16s, the Dutch Defence Minister noted that training of Ukrainian pilots is planned to begin in Romania.

Over the weekend, Denmark and the Netherlands announced the decision to transfer fighter jets to Kyiv after the training is complete. Denmark will supply Ukraine with 19 F-16 fighter jets and deliver the first six aircraft before the New Year. The Netherlands, which has 42 F-16s, has not yet decided how many aircraft will be transferred to Ukraine.

Earlier, it also became known that Greece will join the program for training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jets.

Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



