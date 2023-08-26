Russia loses 640 more soldiers in Ukraine

The Ukrainian forces have killed 640 more Russian soldiers and destroyed dozens of their armoured vehicles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 26 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 260,270 (+640) military personnel

4,390 (+12) tanks

8,539 (+18) armoured fighting vehicles

5,379 (+18) artillery systems

726 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

497 (+2) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,367 (+11) tactical UAVs

1,411 (+2) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships and boats

7,823 (+33) vehicles and tankers

804 (+2) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being updated.

