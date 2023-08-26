Russia loses 640 more soldiers in Ukraine
Saturday, 26 August 2023, 08:23
The Ukrainian forces have killed 640 more Russian soldiers and destroyed dozens of their armoured vehicles.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 26 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 260,270 (+640) military personnel
- 4,390 (+12) tanks
- 8,539 (+18) armoured fighting vehicles
- 5,379 (+18) artillery systems
- 726 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 497 (+2) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,367 (+11) tactical UAVs
- 1,411 (+2) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 7,823 (+33) vehicles and tankers
- 804 (+2) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being updated.
