All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Education and Science Minister says which Ukrainian oblasts have the most schools equipped with shelters

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 26 August 2023, 11:15

Educational institutions in the west of Ukraine are better equipped with shelters than those in the east, where active hostilities are taking place.

This was stated by Oksen Lisovyi, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, in a comment to Suspilne.

Schools and kindergartens in Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts are the worst equipped with shelters.

"Where part of the territory is occupied, there are definitely no shelters," says Oksen Lisovyi.

 
Educational institutions in the west of Ukraine are better equipped with shelters than those in the east

It is also not yet known whether Kharkiv Oblast will be able to offer full-time education from 1 September 2023. According to Lisovyi, some hromadas will have offline learning, while others will not. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

"Most likely, no such decision will be made in Kharkiv itself. There is an experiment with education in the subway, which is quite an inferior education, although we understand that hromadas are looking for different ways out of this situation," the minister said.

Earlier, we reported that the government had allocated UAH 1.5 billion (US$38.8 million) for sheltering. Overall, 67% of educational institutions in Ukraine are provided with shelters. 75% of them are schools.

On 1 September, about 500,000 children will return to full-time education.

For reference: Ukrainska Pravda, together with the International Charitable Foundation savED, announced a fundraiser to equip a shelter for Mykolaiv Lyceum No. 55, where 3,000 students will be able to study full-time.

Link to the bank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/9n5fV5yaRX 

Bank card number: 5375 4112 0721 7238

Additional link to the collection: https://pay.fondy.eu/s/6HgD 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: