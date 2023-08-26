Education and Science Minister says which Ukrainian oblasts have the most schools equipped with shelters

Educational institutions in the west of Ukraine are better equipped with shelters than those in the east, where active hostilities are taking place.

This was stated by Oksen Lisovyi, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, in a comment to Suspilne.

Schools and kindergartens in Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts are the worst equipped with shelters.

"Where part of the territory is occupied, there are definitely no shelters," says Oksen Lisovyi.

It is also not yet known whether Kharkiv Oblast will be able to offer full-time education from 1 September 2023. According to Lisovyi, some hromadas will have offline learning, while others will not. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

"Most likely, no such decision will be made in Kharkiv itself. There is an experiment with education in the subway, which is quite an inferior education, although we understand that hromadas are looking for different ways out of this situation," the minister said.

Earlier, we reported that the government had allocated UAH 1.5 billion (US$38.8 million) for sheltering. Overall, 67% of educational institutions in Ukraine are provided with shelters. 75% of them are schools.

On 1 September, about 500,000 children will return to full-time education.

