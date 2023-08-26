All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belarusian border guards complain about "provocations" by Ukraine again

European PravdaSaturday, 26 August 2023, 19:55

On Saturday, the State Border Committee of Belarus announced another "provocation" from the territory of Ukraine; as is known, the Belarusian regime gave its territory to the Russian Federation for attacks on Ukraine.

Source: BelTA, a Belarusian Lukashenko-aligned news outlet, citing Belarusian state border guards’ statement

"Elements of military uniforms" were found on one of the border posts in the Mazyr District of Gomel Oblast (bordering Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast) on Friday, 25 August, the State Border Committee of Belarus said.

Quote: "From the traces left, it is clear that an unknown person crossed the border from the Ukrainian side. Based on this fact, the Belarusian side has started an administrative process," BelTA quotes.

Belarusian border guards have traditionally called the actions of the alleged Ukrainian side "nothing but useless and senseless attempts to provoke an appropriate reaction."

Background: In July, the State Border Committee of Belarus announced the interception of a drone that allegedly crossed the border from Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: