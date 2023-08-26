All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungary's Foreign Minister again claims sanctions against Russia are "ineffective"

European PravdaSaturday, 26 August 2023, 23:54

Péter Szijjártó, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, once again criticised the sanctions policy of the EU on 26 August.

Source: Szijjártó at Tranzit, a conservative festival held in the Hungarian village of Tikhan, cited by the portal Telex and European Pravda

Szijjártó repeated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s claim that Europe has decided to "globalise" the war rather than "localising" it because "some European politicians are in a condition of military psychosis".

"The US dragged Europe into the race – the military aid race – in order to see to what extent it [Europe – ed.] can help Ukraine… We are literally destroying Europe," Szijjártó believes.

In his view, EU sanctions against Russia have not yielded the desired results and are "a global laughing-stock".

"The sanctions policy has failed. The question is, what about the politicians who promoted it? Because logically, they should fail too, since someone has to take responsibility," Szijjártó stated.

Background: 

  • According to a July report by the European Commission, sanctions have prevented about €91 billion worth of imports from Russia into the EU, which has had a significant impact on Russia’s industrial and technological potential, causing it to lose almost a third of the federal budget for defence and internal security.
  • Moreover, exports from the EU to Russia and imports from Russia are down by over 50% compared to 2021. Moscow has, however, been able to stockpile some material and to obtain some banned goods and other replacement technology from third countries such as China, Kazakhstan, Turkyie and the United Arab Emirates. 
  • German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock admitted earlier that the sanctions against Russia are not effective enough because "the logic of democratic countries does not apply to autocratic countries".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: