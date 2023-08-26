Hungary's Foreign Minister again claims sanctions against Russia are "ineffective"

Péter Szijjártó, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, once again criticised the sanctions policy of the EU on 26 August.

Source: Szijjártó at Tranzit, a conservative festival held in the Hungarian village of Tikhan, cited by the portal Telex and European Pravda

Szijjártó repeated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s claim that Europe has decided to "globalise" the war rather than "localising" it because "some European politicians are in a condition of military psychosis".

"The US dragged Europe into the race – the military aid race – in order to see to what extent it [Europe – ed.] can help Ukraine… We are literally destroying Europe," Szijjártó believes.

In his view, EU sanctions against Russia have not yielded the desired results and are "a global laughing-stock".

"The sanctions policy has failed. The question is, what about the politicians who promoted it? Because logically, they should fail too, since someone has to take responsibility," Szijjártó stated.

Background:

According to a July report by the European Commission, sanctions have prevented about €91 billion worth of imports from Russia into the EU, which has had a significant impact on Russia’s industrial and technological potential, causing it to lose almost a third of the federal budget for defence and internal security.

Moreover, exports from the EU to Russia and imports from Russia are down by over 50% compared to 2021. Moscow has, however, been able to stockpile some material and to obtain some banned goods and other replacement technology from third countries such as China, Kazakhstan, Turkyie and the United Arab Emirates.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock admitted earlier that the sanctions against Russia are not effective enough because "the logic of democratic countries does not apply to autocratic countries".

