Pro-Putin opera singer banned from performing in Estonia

Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko will not perform in Tallinn in November 2023.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Estonian online ticket selling network Piletilevi

Details: The concert of Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov [dramatic opera singer – ed.] was planned for 14 November. The organisers promised customers to return the money for the tickets.

The website of the pro-Putin opera singer has not yet deleted the announcement about her concert in the Estonian capital. Netrebko's performance date in Tallinn has been postponed twice.

Earlier, Netrebko's concert in Liechtenstein on 26 August was cancelled.

Previously: It was reported that Netrebko would not perform at the Municipal House in Prague in October.

This happened after the Prague City Council coalition expressed its disagreement with Anna Netrebko's concert, noting that the Russian woman is on Ukraine's sanctions list, and her performance in the Czech capital was not appropriate due to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Netrebko has lived in Austria for a long time. She supported Vladimir Putin during the past presidential elections. Netrebko also took pictures with the Russian flag and representatives of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine and donated a million roubles (about US$10,526) to the traitor and collaborator Oleg Tsaryov (a Ukrainian businessman, politician and separatist leader in eastern Ukraine who has been wanted by Ukrainian police since June 2014 for promoting separatism and violence).

Netrebko faced a boycott of her concerts in the West after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. About a month after Russia started the war, Netrebko publicly condemned the war and said she had only met Putin a few times in her life.

Background: In July 2022, Anna Netrebko's concert in Stuttgart was cancelled without the possibility of rescheduling the date. Earlier, she was fired from the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!