Ukrainian forces advance on Tavriia front – commander

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Defence Forces of Ukraine are advancing on the Tavriia front. The Russians have lost 305 members of personnel during the day.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavriia operative-strategic grouping of forces, on Telegram

Quote: "The Defence Forces are advancing on the Tavriia front.

The artillery units of our army have completed 1,268 firing missions in a day.

During the last 24 hours the Russians lost 305 members of personnel (78 were killed, 210 – injured, 17 – captured)."

Details: Tarnavskyi reported that 32 pieces of Russian military equipment have been destroyed during the day. Specifically, two tanks, eight armoured fighting vehicles, five artillery systems and mortars, two multiple-launch rocket systems, one anti-tank missile system, four UAVs and 10 vehicles.

Eleven Russian ammunition storage points were destroyed as well.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!