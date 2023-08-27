Ukrainian forces advance on Tavriia front – commander
The Defence Forces of Ukraine are advancing on the Tavriia front. The Russians have lost 305 members of personnel during the day.
Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavriia operative-strategic grouping of forces, on Telegram
Quote: "The Defence Forces are advancing on the Tavriia front.
The artillery units of our army have completed 1,268 firing missions in a day.
During the last 24 hours the Russians lost 305 members of personnel (78 were killed, 210 – injured, 17 – captured)."
Details: Tarnavskyi reported that 32 pieces of Russian military equipment have been destroyed during the day. Specifically, two tanks, eight armoured fighting vehicles, five artillery systems and mortars, two multiple-launch rocket systems, one anti-tank missile system, four UAVs and 10 vehicles.
Eleven Russian ammunition storage points were destroyed as well.
