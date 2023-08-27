All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces advance on Tavriia front – commander

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 August 2023, 18:15
Ukrainian forces advance on Tavriia front – commander
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Defence Forces of Ukraine are advancing on the Tavriia front. The Russians have lost 305 members of personnel during the day.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavriia operative-strategic grouping of forces, on Telegram

Quote: "The Defence Forces are advancing on the Tavriia front.

The artillery units of our army have completed 1,268 firing missions in a day.

During the last 24 hours the Russians lost 305 members of personnel (78 were killed, 210 – injured, 17 – captured)."

Details: Tarnavskyi reported that 32 pieces of Russian military equipment have been destroyed during the day. Specifically, two tanks, eight armoured fighting vehicles, five artillery systems and mortars, two multiple-launch rocket systems, one anti-tank missile system, four UAVs and 10 vehicles.

Eleven Russian ammunition storage points were destroyed as well.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: