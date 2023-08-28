All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Service tracks down resident of Kherson who guided invaders' Shahed drones to medical institutions

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 28 August 2023, 10:56
Ukraine's Security Service tracks down resident of Kherson who guided invaders' Shahed drones to medical institutions
PHOTO: KHERSON OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has tracked down and detained a resident of Kherson, recruited by Russian secret services, who was adjusting the invaders’ fire on locations where defenders were deployed and on transport infrastructure and medical institutions in the city.

Source: SSU’s press service; Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine (PGO); Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation has found that the suspect established contact with an FSB officer. She collected and passed him data on the locations and movements of the Armed Forces and other Defence Forces in Kherson. In the future, the enemy planned to launch rocket and artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions. It was also adjusting fire by the armed forces of the aggressor country on the transport infrastructure and medical institutions of the city of Kherson."

Details: Based on the coordinates the woman passed to them, the Russian occupying forces carried out regular attacks on the city, using Grad MRLS and Shahed kamikaze drones.

She passed all the information she had collected to the aggressor via a messenger app in the form of screenshots of maps with markings of objects.

During the search, the SSU seized communication equipment with evidence of reconnaissance and subversive activities in favour of the aggressor country.

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: