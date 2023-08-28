All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service tracks down resident of Kherson who guided invaders' Shahed drones to medical institutions

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 28 August 2023, 10:56
PHOTO: KHERSON OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has tracked down and detained a resident of Kherson, recruited by Russian secret services, who was adjusting the invaders’ fire on locations where defenders were deployed and on transport infrastructure and medical institutions in the city.

Source: SSU’s press service; Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine (PGO); Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation has found that the suspect established contact with an FSB officer. She collected and passed him data on the locations and movements of the Armed Forces and other Defence Forces in Kherson. In the future, the enemy planned to launch rocket and artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions. It was also adjusting fire by the armed forces of the aggressor country on the transport infrastructure and medical institutions of the city of Kherson."

Details: Based on the coordinates the woman passed to them, the Russian occupying forces carried out regular attacks on the city, using Grad MRLS and Shahed kamikaze drones.

She passed all the information she had collected to the aggressor via a messenger app in the form of screenshots of maps with markings of objects.

During the search, the SSU seized communication equipment with evidence of reconnaissance and subversive activities in favour of the aggressor country.

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment.

Advertisement: