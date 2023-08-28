All Sections
Lithuania plans to close two more checkpoints on the border with Belarus

European PravdaMonday, 28 August 2023, 15:16

The Lithuanian government has announced plans to close two more checkpoints on the border with Belarus.

Source: Agnė Bilotaitė, the Lithuanian Minister of Internal Affair, as reported by European Pravda with reference to LRT

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs has advised closing two more checkpoints. These are the border crossings at Lavoriškės and Raigardas", – the Minister stated.

She stated that the decision to close two more checkpoints was made in order to decrease the scale of smuggling at the border and transfer the border guards to other border checkpoints.

Earlier, Lithuania announced the temporary closure of two out of six checkpoints at the border with Belarus, starting from 18 August. The checkpoints near the villages of Shumskas and Tverečius have been closed since then. 

Following a meeting of the Internal Ministers of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia on 28 August, it was agreed that the border with Belarus will be completely closed in the case of a "critical incident".

