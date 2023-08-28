All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuania plans to close two more checkpoints on the border with Belarus

European PravdaMonday, 28 August 2023, 15:16

The Lithuanian government has announced plans to close two more checkpoints on the border with Belarus.

Source: Agnė Bilotaitė, the Lithuanian Minister of Internal Affair, as reported by European Pravda with reference to LRT

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs has advised closing two more checkpoints. These are the border crossings at Lavoriškės and Raigardas", – the Minister stated.

She stated that the decision to close two more checkpoints was made in order to decrease the scale of smuggling at the border and transfer the border guards to other border checkpoints.

Earlier, Lithuania announced the temporary closure of two out of six checkpoints at the border with Belarus, starting from 18 August. The checkpoints near the villages of Shumskas and Tverečius have been closed since then. 

Following a meeting of the Internal Ministers of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia on 28 August, it was agreed that the border with Belarus will be completely closed in the case of a "critical incident".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: