All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy promotes Ukrainian soldier to police general

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 28 August 2023, 18:30
Zelenskyy promotes Ukrainian soldier to police general

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the rank of third-division police general to the head of the Patrol Police Department, Yevhenii "Marshal" Zhukov.

Source: President’s decree dated 24 August, made public on Monday

Quote: "The special rank of third-division police general shall be assigned to police colonel Yevhenii Oleksandrovych Zhukov, head of the Patrol Police Department (interregional territorial body) of the National Police of Ukraine."

Details: Other decrees assigned the rank of third-division police general to Serhii Kobets, Head of the National Police Personnel Department, Ihor Korol, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kherson Oblast, and Yurii Vykhodets, Head of the Cyber Police Department.

For reference: According to Novynarnia, Yevhenii "Marshal" Zhukov was a professional soldier and commander of a Separate Reconnaissance Air Assault Company of the 79th Air Assault Brigade. From 2007 onwards he served with the Mykolaiv brigade, moving up from the position of platoon commander to deputy battalion commander.

Zhukov played an active role in the Anti-Terrorist Operation in the East of Ukraine and the defence of Donetsk airport.

He was appointed deputy head of the Patrol Service Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in September 2015 and received the rank of Police Lieutenant Colonel in the new National Police of Ukraine in November that same year.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
All News
Advertisement: