Zelenskyy promotes Ukrainian soldier to police general

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the rank of third-division police general to the head of the Patrol Police Department, Yevhenii "Marshal" Zhukov.

Source: President’s decree dated 24 August, made public on Monday

Quote: "The special rank of third-division police general shall be assigned to police colonel Yevhenii Oleksandrovych Zhukov, head of the Patrol Police Department (interregional territorial body) of the National Police of Ukraine."

Details: Other decrees assigned the rank of third-division police general to Serhii Kobets, Head of the National Police Personnel Department, Ihor Korol, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kherson Oblast, and Yurii Vykhodets, Head of the Cyber Police Department.

For reference: According to Novynarnia, Yevhenii "Marshal" Zhukov was a professional soldier and commander of a Separate Reconnaissance Air Assault Company of the 79th Air Assault Brigade. From 2007 onwards he served with the Mykolaiv brigade, moving up from the position of platoon commander to deputy battalion commander.

Zhukov played an active role in the Anti-Terrorist Operation in the East of Ukraine and the defence of Donetsk airport.

He was appointed deputy head of the Patrol Service Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in September 2015 and received the rank of Police Lieutenant Colonel in the new National Police of Ukraine in November that same year.

