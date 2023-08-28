All Sections
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn

European PravdaMonday, 28 August 2023, 22:17

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Ihor Zhovkva has announced a meeting of ambassadors in Kyiv to discuss the Ukrainian peace formula and spoke about the preparation of a summit.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, European Pravda.

Details: Zhovkva stressed that discussions about the peace formula involve not only Western countries, but also countries of the Global South, including South Africa, Brazil, India and China.

"We are guided by our formula, we take into account all those proposals, in particular those of China and Brazil, which are rational and compatible with the interests of peace and the interests of Ukraine. At the next meeting of ambassadors, which will take place this week in Kyiv, there will be even more participants, I think more than 70," he added.

Zhovkva also expressed hope that a peace formula summit will be held in autumn.

"Peace in Ukraine can only be based on Ukraine's peace formula, because the war is still going on in Ukraine," Zhovkva concluded.

The official also said that the peace formula would be one of the main topics of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech at the UN General Assembly in September. Earlier, Bloomberg sources reported that the President of Ukraine may come to New York to participate in the events of the General Assembly's high-level week.

