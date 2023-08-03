All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine and Türkiye coordinate efforts to ensure Russia's return to grain deal

European PravdaThursday, 3 August 2023, 18:22

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reported that Ukraine and Türkiye are coordinating their efforts to facilitate the return of Russia to the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: Kuleba in a comment for Ukrainian media outlet Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Kuleba believes that the only person capable of convincing Russian President Vladimir Putin to return to the grain deal is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Ukraine is coordinating Putin’s return to the grain deal with Erdoğan, and Erdoğan is coordinating it with [Volodymyr – ed.] Zelenskyy. This is a common interest," Kuleba explained.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the grain deal and threatened "risks" to the parties which will continue the initiative without Russia.
  • Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he believes that the Russian president actually wants to extend the grain deal and will discuss it with him.
  • On 2 August, Turkish and Russian presidents discussed the grain deal and Putin’s future visit to Türkiye that may happen as early as August.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: