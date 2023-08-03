Ukraine and Türkiye coordinate efforts to ensure Russia's return to grain deal

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reported that Ukraine and Türkiye are coordinating their efforts to facilitate the return of Russia to the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: Kuleba in a comment for Ukrainian media outlet Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Kuleba believes that the only person capable of convincing Russian President Vladimir Putin to return to the grain deal is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Ukraine is coordinating Putin’s return to the grain deal with Erdoğan, and Erdoğan is coordinating it with [Volodymyr – ed.] Zelenskyy. This is a common interest," Kuleba explained.

Background:

On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the grain deal and threatened "risks" to the parties which will continue the initiative without Russia.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he believes that the Russian president actually wants to extend the grain deal and will discuss it with him.

On 2 August, Turkish and Russian presidents discussed the grain deal and Putin’s future visit to Türkiye that may happen as early as August.

