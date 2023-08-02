All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin talks to Erdoğan by phone, discussing grain deal and agreeing to meet in Türkiye

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 2 August 2023, 13:23
Putin talks to Erdoğan by phone, discussing grain deal and agreeing to meet in Türkiye
Putin and Erdoğan. Photo by Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed on the latter's visit to Türkiye.

Source: Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye

Quote: "President Erdoğan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders agreed on Putin's visit to Türkiye."

Details: Erdoğan stressed that "no steps should be taken to escalate" the Russo-Ukrainian war and emphasised the importance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which he describes as a "bridge of peace".

He said a long-term halt to the Black Sea Initiative would not benefit anyone and that grain-hungry, low-income countries would be the most affected. Erdoğan noted that grain prices, down 23% earlier, had increased by 15% in the past two weeks.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye would further intensify efforts and diplomacy to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

For reference: On the basis of an ICC warrant, Putin faces arrest in any of the 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute. Türkiye has not ratified this document and does not recognise the Hague Court's jurisdiction.

Previously:

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: