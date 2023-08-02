Putin talks to Erdoğan by phone, discussing grain deal and agreeing to meet in Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed on the latter's visit to Türkiye.

Source: Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye

Quote: "President Erdoğan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders agreed on Putin's visit to Türkiye."

Details: Erdoğan stressed that "no steps should be taken to escalate" the Russo-Ukrainian war and emphasised the importance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which he describes as a "bridge of peace".

He said a long-term halt to the Black Sea Initiative would not benefit anyone and that grain-hungry, low-income countries would be the most affected. Erdoğan noted that grain prices, down 23% earlier, had increased by 15% in the past two weeks.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye would further intensify efforts and diplomacy to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

For reference: On the basis of an ICC warrant, Putin faces arrest in any of the 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute. Türkiye has not ratified this document and does not recognise the Hague Court's jurisdiction.

