Russians ceaselessly try to advance on two fronts, Ukraine's forces disrupt their plans – Syrskyi

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 3 August 2023, 20:03
Russians ceaselessly try to advance on two fronts, Ukraine's forces disrupt their plans – Syrskyi
Syrskyi. Photo: Military Media Center

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukraine’s Ground Forces, held discussions with commanders on the issue of an adequate response to the Russian offensive on the Lyman and Kupiansk fronts.

Source: Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, quoted by the Military Media Center

Details: Syrskyi and the commanders of Ukrainian units have considered the issue of an adequate response to Russian offensive operations on the Lyman and Kupiansk fronts, as well as ways of increasing the effectiveness of inflicting damage on Russian forces, fighting drones of various types, and ensuring the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Quote: "In the context of the continuation of intense offensive actions by the enemy on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, our troops disrupt their plans to break through our defence on a daily basis; they inflict significant losses in personnel and equipment and reduce the offensive potential of enemy troops.

On the Bakhmut front, we continue to carry out offensive actions, step by step, in conditions of strong enemy resistance, as our fighters liberate the territory, bringing victory closer."

