All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 4 August 2023, 09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles

Russia is attacking Ukrainian infrastructure in the country’s south with Iranian-made drones, as it believes that such strikes will not lead to a significant escalation, according to an assessment by UK Defence Intelligence.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Intelligence suggests that Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube River using Iranian drones in the past two weeks were intended to disrupt international shipping through those ports.

At the same time, the review emphasises that Iranian-made UAVs hit targets 200 metres from the Romanian border, which indicates that the Russian Federation is daring to strike near NATO territory.

Advertisement:

UK Defence Intelligence officials believe drone strikes may be perceived by Moscow as carrying a smaller risk of escalation than cruise missiles.

This is due to the fact that Russia considers Iranian-made drones to be quite accurate, and they also carry a much smaller warhead than cruise missiles.

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

updatedAir-raid warning announced throughout Ukraine due to Russian MiG take-off

Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy eight ammunition storage points on Tavriia front

Court refuses to keep monastery of Russian-linked church in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

Biden greenlights Ukrainian pilots training on F-16 jets

Zelenskyy calls counteroffensive "difficult", but there is important positive thing

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:12
Ukraine receives 2 more launchers for Patriot air defence system from Germany
18:53
photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber
18:39
Production that cannot be destroyed by missiles – kamikaze drones made in Ivano-Frankivsk for use on the front
18:16
infographicsPrince William and Zelenskyy most popular newsmakers with Americans
17:23
OpinionUnderstanding Deportations of Ukrainians to Russia
17:08
What security commitments can Ukraine receive from US and its allies?
17:00
Corruption Prevention Agency assesses lifestyle of over 130 Ukrainian military commissars: not everyone owns Mercedes
16:56
Ukraine's border guards ban 71-year-old Russia sympathiser from entering Ukraine
16:40
video"Kids will love it": Ukrainian Air Force create TikTok account
16:08
Two-thirds of Ukrainian refugees in Czechia live below poverty line
All News
Advertisement: