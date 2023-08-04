UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles

Russia is attacking Ukrainian infrastructure in the country’s south with Iranian-made drones, as it believes that such strikes will not lead to a significant escalation, according to an assessment by UK Defence Intelligence.

Details: UK Intelligence suggests that Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube River using Iranian drones in the past two weeks were intended to disrupt international shipping through those ports.

At the same time, the review emphasises that Iranian-made UAVs hit targets 200 metres from the Romanian border, which indicates that the Russian Federation is daring to strike near NATO territory.

UK Defence Intelligence officials believe drone strikes may be perceived by Moscow as carrying a smaller risk of escalation than cruise missiles.

This is due to the fact that Russia considers Iranian-made drones to be quite accurate, and they also carry a much smaller warhead than cruise missiles.

Russia attacked the port of Izmail on the Danube River, 15 kilometres from the Romanian city of Tulcea, on the morning of 2 August.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called the Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on the Danube, which are taking place in close proximity to Romanian territory, unacceptable.

