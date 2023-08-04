All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 4 August 2023, 09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles

Russia is attacking Ukrainian infrastructure in the country’s south with Iranian-made drones, as it believes that such strikes will not lead to a significant escalation, according to an assessment by UK Defence Intelligence.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Intelligence suggests that Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube River using Iranian drones in the past two weeks were intended to disrupt international shipping through those ports.

At the same time, the review emphasises that Iranian-made UAVs hit targets 200 metres from the Romanian border, which indicates that the Russian Federation is daring to strike near NATO territory.

UK Defence Intelligence officials believe drone strikes may be perceived by Moscow as carrying a smaller risk of escalation than cruise missiles.

This is due to the fact that Russia considers Iranian-made drones to be quite accurate, and they also carry a much smaller warhead than cruise missiles.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: