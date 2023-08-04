All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian reports of attacks on Novorossiysk port, Russia send wheat prices soaring – Bloomberg

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 4 August 2023, 12:30

The Russian Defence Ministry's report of an attack on the Russian Novorossiysk naval base has promptly pushed up wheat prices, which had fallen to their two-month minimum earlier, given that Russia is currently supplying record volumes of wheat to global markets, increasing supplies.

Source: Bloomberg

Quote: "Russia’s defense ministry reported an attempted attack on the Novorossiysk naval base overnight by two naval drones, both of which were destroyed. Wheat futures rose after the Novorossiysk port was closed to marine traffic by Russian authorities following a drone attack."

Details: Bloomberg says wheat prices fell by almost 10% this weekand on Thursday, 3 August, were the lowest in nearly two months.

Meanwhile, Russia is currently supplying record volumes of wheat to global markets, increasing its supplies.

The agency also notes that wheat futures have become increasingly volatile after Russia attacked Ukrainian sea and river ports immediately after withdrawing from an agreement authorising the supply of Ukrainian crops through the Black Sea.

The explosions in the port of Novorossiysk were also mentioned on Radio Liberty by Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, who believes that it might have been a Russian provocation.

"We must understand that the entire presented scenario fits into the framework of provocations promised at sea on behalf of the Russian side to accuse Ukraine of being a country that cannot ensure maritime security and is unreliable in navigation in the Black Sea," Humeniuk said.

We must remember that this is a hybrid war. And information pretexts may be created by Russia, often playing the victim role," she added.

Background: On the night of 3-4 August, explosions rocked the Russian city of Novorossiysk, with the Russian Defence Ministry reporting an attack by two USVs.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: