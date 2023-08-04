Explosions rock Novorossiysk, Russian Defence Ministry claims attack by unmanned vessels

Explosions occurred in the Russian city of Novorossiysk on the night of 3-4 August, and the Russian Defence Ministry has reported an attack by two unmanned surface vessels.

Source: TASS and RIA Novosti, Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets; Baza and Astra, Russian independent Telegram channels

Quote from RIA Novosti: "Emergency services in Novorossiysk have reported explosions in the waters of Novorossiysk and the village of Miskhako, and this information was passed on to the relevant services."

Details: Telegram channels shared photos and videos from the scene.

They also suggested that the Russian city had been attacked by drone ships, but noted that there was no official confirmation of this at the moment.

Update: Later, TASS, citing the Russian Ministry of Defence, wrote that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had attempted to attack the naval base in Novorossiysk with two unmanned vessels at night.

In addition, a temporary ban on ship traffic was imposed in the port of Novorossiysk.

