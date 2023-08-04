Explosions rock Novorossiysk, Russian Defence Ministry claims attack by unmanned vessels

Explosions occurred in the Russian city of Novorossiysk on the night of 3-4 August, and the Russian Defence Ministry has reported an attack by two unmanned surface vessels.

Source: TASS and RIA Novosti, Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets; Baza and Astra, Russian independent Telegram channels

Quote from RIA Novosti: "Emergency services in Novorossiysk have reported explosions in the waters of Novorossiysk and the village of Miskhako, and this information was passed on to the relevant services."

Details: Telegram channels shared photos and videos from the scene.

Advertisement:

They also suggested that the Russian city had been attacked by drone ships, but noted that there was no official confirmation of this at the moment.

Update: Later, TASS, citing the Russian Ministry of Defence, wrote that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had attempted to attack the naval base in Novorossiysk with two unmanned vessels at night.

In addition, a temporary ban on ship traffic was imposed in the port of Novorossiysk.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!