All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Member of Germany's ruling party calls to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 7 August 2023, 10:54

Andreas Schwarz, a member of the German Parliament from the ruling Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and defence budget speaker in the Bundestag Budget Committee, has called on Berlin to supply long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Schwarz in an interview with Spiegel

Details: Schwarz says that "the counteroffensive is slipping, and Ukraine does not have a significant air force to support it", so he is convinced that "only guided missiles such as the Taurus are left, with the help of which the Ukrainian army could cross the minefields laid by the Russians and win their territory back".

Quote: "I see that we are in for a déjà vu. As with the issue of tanks, we are now refusing to supply important equipment which will probably be provided later anyway," Schwarz added.

Advertisement:

The SPD MP also rejected the argument that the Ukrainian army could strike Russian territory with these missiles, recalling that "even with the already deployed MARS and HIMARS artillery systems, the Ukrainians can reach Russian territory, which they have so far managed to avoid."

"We want Ukraine to be able to win the war faster. For this, it needs Taurus air-to-surface class systems," Schwarz summed up.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has once again spoken out against the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.
  • Before that, German politicians from the opposition and coalition parties had called on the government to supply Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles.
  • At the end of May, Ukraine officially asked Germany to provide it with Taurus cruise missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometres.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: