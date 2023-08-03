All Sections
Germany will not provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles: no urgent need

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 3 August 2023, 15:59
Germany will not provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles: no urgent need
BORIS PISTORIUS. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has once again spoken out against the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, citing their "special range" and the fact that there is no particular need for it.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Tagesschau

Details: During his visit to the brigade of the mountain troops in Bavaria, Pistorius emphasised the "special range" of these missiles and mentioned that the US is not providing long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Pistorius noted that Germany is a "leader" in providing Ukraine with air defence means, engineering and armoured vehicles, as well as training for soldiers.

Background:

Advertisement: