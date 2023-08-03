Germany will not provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles: no urgent need
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has once again spoken out against the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, citing their "special range" and the fact that there is no particular need for it.
Source: European Pravda with reference to Tagesschau
Details: During his visit to the brigade of the mountain troops in Bavaria, Pistorius emphasised the "special range" of these missiles and mentioned that the US is not providing long-range missiles to Ukraine.
Pistorius noted that Germany is a "leader" in providing Ukraine with air defence means, engineering and armoured vehicles, as well as training for soldiers.
Background:
- German opposition and coalition politicians have previously called on the government to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.
- In late May, Ukraine asked the German government to provide Taurus cruise missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometres.
