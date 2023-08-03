Germany will not provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles: no urgent need

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has once again spoken out against the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, citing their "special range" and the fact that there is no particular need for it.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Tagesschau

Details: During his visit to the brigade of the mountain troops in Bavaria, Pistorius emphasised the "special range" of these missiles and mentioned that the US is not providing long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Pistorius noted that Germany is a "leader" in providing Ukraine with air defence means, engineering and armoured vehicles, as well as training for soldiers.

Background:

German opposition and coalition politicians have previously called on the government to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

In late May, Ukraine asked the German government to provide Taurus cruise missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometres.

