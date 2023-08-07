Tourism in occupied Crimea drops by almost half in July

Hotel bookings by Russians in occupied Crimea have shrunk by 45% in the second half of July compared to the first half of the month.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency Kommersant, citing Oksana Bulakh, Chief Commercial Officer of the Alean tour operator

Details: The cost of holidays in occupied Crimea has also decreased by an average of 15-20%.

Hotels on the peninsula are an average of 50-60% occupied.

Elena Pecheritsa, Commercial Director of Ribera Resort & SPA, believes the main reason for the decline in demand for holidays in Crimea is transport restrictions and the psychological fear of families with children. She said price drops in various hotels reached up to 25% in July.

Background:

Representatives of the Russian occupying authorities in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea reported a wave of Russians cancelling reservations in Crimean hotels and sanatoriums after the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

The share of Russian-occupied Crimea in hotel and holiday accommodation bookings among Russians has fallen to 1%.

