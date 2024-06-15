Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

Firefighters putting out the fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the morning of 15 June, firefighters in Kyiv Oblast finally put out a fire caused by a Russian attack on the night of 11-12 June.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The fire blazed at an industrial business for over three days before being extinguished at 07:21 on Saturday.

Advertisement:

Hundreds of firefighters and four fire trains were reported to be working at the scene.

Background:

The fire broke out at an industrial facility due to a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on 11-12 June.

Ukraine's air defence shot down 29 of the 30 Russian aerial targets launched on the night of 11-12 June, including five missiles and 24 kamikaze drones.

Support UP or become our patron!