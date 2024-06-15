All Sections
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 June 2024, 08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
Firefighters putting out the fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the morning of 15 June, firefighters in Kyiv Oblast finally put out a fire caused by a Russian attack on the night of 11-12 June.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The fire blazed at an industrial business for over three days before being extinguished at 07:21 on Saturday. 

Hundreds of firefighters and four fire trains were reported to be working at the scene.

Background:

  • The fire broke out at an industrial facility due to a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on 11-12 June.
  • Ukraine's air defence shot down 29 of the 30 Russian aerial targets launched on the night of 11-12 June, including five missiles and 24 kamikaze drones.

Subjects: fireState Emergency Service
