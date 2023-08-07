Special Operations Forces show how Russian FPV drone tries to attack evacuation car

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SOF) showed footage of the evacuation of a wounded brother-in-arms from the battlefield, which Russians tried to prevent.

Source: press service of Special Operations Forces

Quote: "Zaporizhzhia front.

At the time of the evacuation of the wounded brother-in-arms by soldiers of the SOF of Ukraine, a Russian FPV Drone is trying to attack the cars of our operators."

Details: Press service of the SOF told Ukrainska Pravda that despite the insidious actions of Russians, the evacuation was completed successfully.

