All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack to no avail on several fronts on 6 August – General Staff report

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 7 August 2023, 18:58
Russians attack to no avail on several fronts on 6 August – General Staff report

Nearly 28 combat encounters between Ukrainian Defence Forces and the Russians occurred on 6 August.

Source: General Staff report

Quote: "During the day, the enemy launched 2 missile attacks, 33 aircraft strikes and 50 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our forces and on settlements."

"On the Kupiansk front, our soldiers are firmly holding the defence. They have successfully repelled enemy attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, north of the settlement of Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast and south of the settlement of Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast."

Advertisement:

"On the Bakhmut front, the enemy was conducting offensive actions near the settlements of Andriivka, Kurdiumivka and Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast to no avail."

"On the Avdiivka front, the Defence Forces have successfully repelled Russian attacks near the settlement of Avdiivka under dense aircraft and artillery fire."

"On the Zaporizhzhia front, the enemy was conducting offensive actions near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to no avail."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Details: Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces continue to conduct the offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts and are gaining foothold on the achieved borders.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: