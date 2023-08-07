All Sections
Russians attack to no avail on several fronts on 6 August – General Staff report

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 7 August 2023, 18:58
Nearly 28 combat encounters between Ukrainian Defence Forces and the Russians occurred on 6 August.

Source: General Staff report

Quote: "During the day, the enemy launched 2 missile attacks, 33 aircraft strikes and 50 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our forces and on settlements."

"On the Kupiansk front, our soldiers are firmly holding the defence. They have successfully repelled enemy attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, north of the settlement of Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast and south of the settlement of Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast."

"On the Bakhmut front, the enemy was conducting offensive actions near the settlements of Andriivka, Kurdiumivka and Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast to no avail."

"On the Avdiivka front, the Defence Forces have successfully repelled Russian attacks near the settlement of Avdiivka under dense aircraft and artillery fire."

"On the Zaporizhzhia front, the enemy was conducting offensive actions near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to no avail."

Details: Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces continue to conduct the offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts and are gaining foothold on the achieved borders.

Advertisement: