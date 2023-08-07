Romania pledges to help Ukraine with grain exports amid Russia's "cynical" actions

Romania is working on finding new ways to transport Ukrainian grain after Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and its attacks on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.

Source: Luminița Odobescu, Romanian Foreign Minister, in an interview with Politico, reports European Pravda

Details: Odobescu said the security situation in the Black Sea is "quite serious" and condemned Russia's "really cynical" bombardment of Ukrainian ports and granaries, exacerbating the global food crisis.

Odobescu stressed that in recent months Bucharest has made efforts to increase the transit of Ukrainian grain through Romania, in particular by expanding capacity at ports and border crossings.

Advertisement:

"It takes time to see the results," she said, adding that Romania is also coordinating with Ukraine "to see how we can do more". Further talks between Bucharest and Kyiv on this topic are expected this week.

Speaking about the possible extension of the ban on imports of certain agricultural products of Ukraine, which Romania and four other EU countries want to extend after 15 September, Odobescu noted that it is necessary "to find solutions in order to financially help the farmers in the regions which are affected."

More than half of Ukrainian exports transported by the EU solidarity routes pass through Romania. The European Commission estimates that more than 65% of grain exported through solidarity routes in June passed through the Danube Corridor.

Background:

On 17 July, the Russian Federation announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and threatened the parties who decide to continue the initiative without the participation of the Russian Federation with "risks". In addition, Moscow began large-scale attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa and the Danube ports.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!