All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians bombard Kharkiv Oblast: 2 dead, 7 wounded, including emergency workers

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 7 August 2023, 22:06
Russians bombard Kharkiv Oblast: 2 dead, 7 wounded, including emergency workers

Russian troops have dropped guided aerial bombs on a village in Kharkiv Oblast – two civilians were killed, seven people were injured, including two emergency workers who came under another attack.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At about 19:45, the invaders hit the village of Kruhliakivka, Kupiansk district, with four guided aerial bombs.

According to preliminary data of emergency doctors, two civilians have been killed – a woman about 45 years old and a man about 60 years old.

Two women and two men have been hospitalised. Another 62-year-old woman has received medical treatment on the spot.

Emergency workers came under repeated fire from the invaders. Two employees of the State Emergency Service were injured; they have been hospitalised." 

Details: Private houses were destroyed and damaged in the attack, and fires broke out. Emergency services are working on the spot and dealing with the aftermath.

 
 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: