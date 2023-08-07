All Sections
Russians bombard Kharkiv Oblast: 2 dead, 7 wounded, including emergency workers

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 7 August 2023, 22:06
Russian troops have dropped guided aerial bombs on a village in Kharkiv Oblast – two civilians were killed, seven people were injured, including two emergency workers who came under another attack.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At about 19:45, the invaders hit the village of Kruhliakivka, Kupiansk district, with four guided aerial bombs.

According to preliminary data of emergency doctors, two civilians have been killed – a woman about 45 years old and a man about 60 years old.

Two women and two men have been hospitalised. Another 62-year-old woman has received medical treatment on the spot.

Emergency workers came under repeated fire from the invaders. Two employees of the State Emergency Service were injured; they have been hospitalised." 

Details: Private houses were destroyed and damaged in the attack, and fires broke out. Emergency services are working on the spot and dealing with the aftermath.

