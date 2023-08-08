Hungary approves appointment of Ukraine's ambassador with delay

On 8 August, Hungarian President Katalin Novak gave her consent to the appointment of a new Ukraine’s ambassador – Fedir Shandor, a professor of the National University of Uzhhorod and a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: ATV, a Hungarian TV channel, reported by European Pravda

Details: Kyiv sent a request for an agrément for Fedir Shandor to Budapest several months ago, but the Hungarian side has only approved it now.

Media outlets reported that the reason was supposedly the unwillingness of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to communicate with his Hungarian counterpart. It is not clear what exactly explains Katalin Novak's decision to grant the agrément now.

At the same time, ATV pointed out that the Hungarian president is due to visit Kyiv on 23 August to take part in the Crimean Platform summit, and before that, she will visit Zakarpattia Oblast and meet with local representatives of the Hungarian minority.

The agrément signed by Novak will now be submitted to the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for countersignature by Minister Péter Szijjártó. The decision will be shared after Shandor arrives in Budapest and presents his letter of credence to the Hungarian president.

Fedir Shandor's name became known because he voluntarily joined the Ukrainian army after Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022 and lectured students from the trenches in between battles.

Background: In July 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Liudmyla Nepop from the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to Hungary.

