Zelenskyy calls counteroffensive "difficult", but there is important positive thing

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the Ukrainian counteroffensive "difficult", but an important positive thing is that the initiative now belongs to Ukraine.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, which quotes Zelenskyy's interview with Latin American media

Quote: "The counteroffensive is complex. It's probably slower than anyone wants."

Details: But Zelenskyy stressed that a counteroffensive "is when the army advances and does not retreat back. And this is an important positive. The initiative is in the hands of Ukraine."

Quote: "It is very difficult to fight for so long. It is very difficult when you have a shortage of one or another weapon. All this is very difficult, because this is a war. I just know that it is difficult for us, but I know for sure that it is more difficult for Russians. There is fatigue in our eyes, and in their eyes there is fear."

"Russia, unlike us, can really end this war faster, without unnecessary casualties. This is to get out of our territory. Because Ukraine is not going to continue the war on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was never our goal. We are de-occupying our territories. And this is the difference. They have places to go back, but we don't.

Background:

Previously, CNN reported that the officials in Ukraine's partner countries have become increasingly aware of the growing unrealism of their initial expectations for the Ukrainian counteroffensive, no longer anticipating major progress on the battlefield by autumn and fearing a "blame game" on Ukraine's part.

