EU condemns Russian attack on Pokrovsk

European PravdaTuesday, 8 August 2023, 20:41

On Tuesday, Peter Stano, European Commission spokesman, condemned a Russian missile attack that killed seven people in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: European Pravda; Stano's tweet 

"Attacks in Pokrovsk show again how Russian targets residential buildings, even stepping up the heinous nature of Putin's war with repeated attack when rescuers arrived to the site," Stano said.

The representative of the European Commission stressed that such actions of Moscow emphasise the criminal nature of the Russian aggression.

"There will be no impunity," Stano added.

Russia launched two Iskander missiles at a residential building and hotel in Pokrovsk on Monday evening.

Early reports from the State Emergency Service say seven people were killed, including one employee of the State Emergency Service, and another 82 people were injured. Rescue workers were able to get eight victims out of the rubble.

Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, condemned the Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk, too, noting that "these crimes should not go unpunished."

Advertisement: